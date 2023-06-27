Gadkari pitches for 15% methanol-blended diesel to reduce logistics cost



“The number of methanol trucks is also growing, which is a success. The petroleum ministry is working on a policy for the introduction of 15 per cent methanol-blended diesel. We (transport ministry) have also sent a recommendation,” Gadkari said addressing a conference on the government’s nine years’ achievements here. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he had recommended the use of methanol trucks and methanol-blended diesel to achieve the Centre’s ambitious goal of bringing down the national cost of logistics.



Methanol is a low-carbon, hydrogen-carrier fuel produced from high ash coal, agricultural residue, and carbon dioxide (CO2) from thermal power plants and natural gas. One of the projects where the minister anticipates success of the methanol economy is in Assam. “Assam Petrochemicals makes 100 tonnes of methanol a day. I have asked the chief minister of Assam on whether the trucks in the state can be converted to methanol, which will result in reduction in cost of logistics,” the road, transport, and highways



The minister said methanol costs a fourth of diesel and trucks would benefit from shifting to the fuel. Recently, he announced that trucks would soon come equipped with air-conditioned cabins, as he’s made it a regulation. The government’s planning body, NITI Aayog, has formed a road map to expand the methanol economy. “Blending of 15 per cent methanol in gasoline can result in at least 15 per cent reduction in the import of gasoline/crude oil. In addition, this would bring down greenhouse gases emissions by 20 per cent in terms of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur oxide, thereby improving the urban air quality,” the Aayog said.



He said the county’s road network grew 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the past nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. India’s road network stood at 145,240 km now compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the minister said. On the highway front, the ministry plans to finish most major highway projects in the Bharatmala pipeline by 2025-26. The Rs 1 trillion Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been 62 per cent completed and is targeted for completion by 2024-25. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which is being built at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore, is expected to be completed by 2025-26.