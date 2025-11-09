Home / Industry / News / Centre directs regulators to frame tariff norms for monetising grid assets

Centre directs regulators to frame tariff norms for monetising grid assets

Forum of Regulators has been directed to develop a tariff determination framework for state-level transmission projects under the asset monetisation plan

electricity, power sector
The proposed framework will be adopted by state electricity regulators to promote transmission asset monetisation
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The power ministry has asked the Forum of Regulators, a joint body of central and state electricity regulatory commissions, to create a tariff determination framework applicable to power transmission projects under the government’s asset monetisation programme.
 
The proposed framework will be adopted by state electricity regulators to promote transmission asset monetisation. It aims to help determine tariffs in a manner that provides investors with reasonable revenue certainty and transparency over project details at the time of bidding.
 
What consultations led to this decision?
The directive follows extensive stakeholder consultations between the ministry, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), state governments, and investors over recent months.
 
The ministry had earlier issued guiding principles for the monetisation of public-sector transmission assets through the Acquire, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (AOMT)-based Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in October 2022.
 
How does the AOMT model work?
Under the AOMT model, monetisation proceeds in several stages—identifying assets, demerging them into a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), obtaining a licence from the respective state electricity regulator, appointing technical and financial consultants, and conducting a bidding process.
 
What concerns have been raised by state governments and investors?
During discussions, state governments raised concerns about revenue certainty, tax implications, and payment security for intra-state transmission charges. The power ministry acknowledged these issues in a letter to the Forum of Regulators.
 
“One of the key challenges posed by the state transmission utilities and investors is related to predictable cash flow for monetised assets. Intra-state transmission projects mostly cover Real Time Market (RTM) assets, and the electricity regulator fixes tariffs for these assets for each control block based on norms,” the ministry noted.
 
Why is predictability in cash flow a challenge?
Because tariff norms change with each control block, investors face significant difficulty in forecasting cash flows over a long concession period. Without predictable revenue, investors may quote lower valuations for monetised assets, undermining the objective of the asset monetisation plan.
 
What outcome does the ministry expect from the new framework?
Following deliberations, the ministry has envisaged developing a unified asset transfer and tariff-setting mechanism for the monetisation of state transmission assets. The framework will guide regulators in determining tariffs for these projects, ensuring both fair valuation and investor assurance.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India stands at intersection of clean energy and AI, says Gautam Adani

CDSCO asks state units to start inspections under Schedule M norms

Centre announces new deep-sea fishing rules to empower small fishers

Telcos start trials for CNAP feature in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Premium

IBBI proposes bidders disclose beneficial ownership in their entities

Topics :Power ministrytariffPower Sector

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story