CDSCO asks state units to start inspections under Schedule M norms

Move signals end to one-year grace period for MSME pharma firms; Jan 1, 2026 set as final deadline for compliance

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)
CDSCO Schedule M norms are India's GMP guidelines for pharmaceutical manufacturing, recently revised in 2023 to align with international standards
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
In order to ensure that drug manufacturing units are following good manufacturing practices (GMP) under revised Schedule M norms, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has directed state drug controllers to initiate plans for conducting inspections at such sites.
 
CDSCO Schedule M norms are India's GMP guidelines for pharmaceutical manufacturing, recently revised in 2023 to align with international standards.
 
In the directive dated November 7, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has asked all state and union territory (UT) drug controllers to submit a monthly report to the central body containing inspections and observations made during the checking, and action taken pursuant to such inspections.
 
This signals the end of a one-year grace period that was extended to micro, small and medium pharma firms, or those with an annual turnover of less than or equal to Rs 250 crore, for compliance with the revised Schedule M.
 
“You are requested to initiate planning for carrying out relevant inspections of manufacturing units that have applied for extension of revised Schedule M and the effective date for revised Schedule M implementation for them is January 1, 2026, to verify their compliance with the requirements,” Raghuvanshi said in his letter.
 
The revised Schedule M, which sets quality standards and GMP for pharmaceutical companies, was notified by the Union Health Ministry in December 2023 and came into effect on January 1, 2025.
 
While big firms come under the purview of the revised norms, the deadline for compliance was extended to December 31, 2025 for MSME pharmaceutical companies after the ministry got representations from pharmaceutical bodies highlighting challenges faced by small- and medium-sized units in adhering to the revised GMP norms.
 
Of the nation’s approximately 10,500 pharmaceutical manufacturing units, around 8,500 are classified as MSMEs. According to sources, despite repeated warnings, several MSME units have neither applied for an extension nor submitted any upgradation plans.
 
The directive comes in the backdrop of a series of fatal public health crises. At least 24 children in Madhya Pradesh died from consuming cough syrups contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent.
 
The cough syrup in question was manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based MSME firm Sresan Pharma. Similarly, several syrups manufactured by smaller pharma units have been found to be not of standard quality (NSQ) in routine checks by the CDSCO.

pharmaceutical firms CDSCO Pharma industry

Nov 08 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

