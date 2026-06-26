Power sector faces cost pressure from rising aluminium, copper prices

Developers of transmission infrastructure and renewable energy do not enjoy that protection. Tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) projects carry a fixed tariff locked for 25 years with no commodity-escalation clause. According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, 84 projects worth about ₹2.37 trillion are under execution through TBCB as of December 2025. Most of them are bid at pre-2025 metal prices, Vijay noted. Developers on TBCB projects who are already absorbing losses at current metal prices will defer procurement or slow construction, he added.