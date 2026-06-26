Power sector faces cost pressure from rising aluminium, copper prices

“Better planning, engineering optimisation, diversified sourcing and long-term supplier partnerships enable projects to remain bankable, competitive and on schedule.”
Aluminium on the LME rose 30-35 per cent between early 2025 and May-June 2026, and equipment orders placed today fully reflect that, according to Vijay.
In India, the price of aluminium is expected to remain firm in the short term on account of elevated global benchmarks and ongoing supply uncertainties.
For distribution transformers (DTs), a standard 100 kVA unit has roughly 60 kg of copper in its windings, and that copper content, which cost around ₹43,000-44,000 per unit in 2024, now costs ₹46,000-47,000, according to Vijay. He added that transformer manufacturers were also being squeezed on cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel, the core material, where domestic production was only 50,000 tonnes against an annual demand of 400,000 tonnes.