Pralhad Joshi announces ₹100 cr support for green hydrogen start-ups

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced Rs 100 crore funding for green hydrogen R&D start-ups with up to Rs 5 crore per project, and launched a safety panel under NGHM

Pralhad Joshi
“Safety is not negotiable. The panel will guide on standards, protocols, awareness, and training. It will identify gaps and ensure that India adopts the world’s best practices,” Joshi said. | File Image
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced financial support of Rs 100 crore for start-ups engaged in green hydrogen research and development (R&D), with a maximum of Rs 5 crore per project.
 
“With this support, the scheme will help our start-ups to develop new hydrogen technologies, whether in production, storage, transport, or utilisation,” Joshi said.
 
The minister noted that India’s R&D spending typically falls short across sectors. To address this, the government has decided to extend financial assistance to start-ups in the green hydrogen R&D space, he added.
 
“India will not import innovation. We will innovate in India, for India, and for the world,” Joshi said, speaking at an event on green hydrogen R&D.
 
The minister also launched a green hydrogen safety panel under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), introduced in January 2023. He stressed the importance of prioritising safety when dealing with highly flammable fuels such as green hydrogen.
 
“Safety is not negotiable. The panel will guide on standards, protocols, awareness, and training. It will identify gaps and ensure that India adopts the world’s best practices,” Joshi said.
 

Topics :Pralhad Joshihydrogen fuelIndia's R&D spending

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

