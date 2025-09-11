Pralhad Joshi announces ₹100 cr support for green hydrogen start-ups

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced financial support of Rs 100 crore for start-ups engaged in green hydrogen research and development (R&D), with a maximum of Rs 5 crore per project.

“With this support, the scheme will help our start-ups to develop new hydrogen technologies, whether in production, storage, transport, or utilisation,” Joshi said.

The minister noted that India’s R&D spending typically falls short across sectors. To address this, the government has decided to extend financial assistance to start-ups in the green hydrogen R&D space, he added.

“India will not import innovation. We will innovate in India, for India, and for the world,” Joshi said, speaking at an event on green hydrogen R&D.