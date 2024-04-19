Home / Industry / News / Press Council cautions newspapers against gambling, betting advertisements

In an advisory, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority

The advisory comes in the wake of increasing instances of direct as well as surrogate advertisements and endorsement of activities considered illegal such as betting or gambling.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
The Press Council of India on Friday cautioned the print media against publication of advertisements promoting betting and gambling platforms.

In an advisory, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority on prohibition of advertising/promotion of any unlawful activities prohibited under various laws.

The advisory comes in the wake of increasing instances of direct as well as surrogate advertisements and endorsement of activities considered illegal such as betting or gambling.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

