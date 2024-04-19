We are using AI to translate new criminal legislations: Ministry of Law

We are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the translation of various laws in the country, said Dr Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Government of India, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

He was speaking at the AI Conference 2024 organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF).

“The Ministry (Law and Justice) has undertaken a series of meetings with the solutions to facilitate the translation of the three new criminal laws, which have been recently enacted by the parliament to come into effect on the first of July 2024. What we have done is to simplify the language. We have tried for the first time not only to simplify the terminology but also to translate it into the remaining 21 languages,” he said.

Giving the example of the Supreme Court, he said judgments are being translated into various languages so that they are easily accessible to all. “As far as the translation of legislations is concerned, it is also being undertaken by my Ministry. And I'm sure that in the coming years, we will be able to translate most of them (legislation). The objective of access to justice can surely be addressed by the use of these AI tools,” he said.

As far as the use of technology in the arbitration and mediation system is concerned, he said they have consciously incorporated the use of online mediation. “We are in the process of undertaking fresh amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. That will also form a part of the conduct of arbitration proceedings by the use of online platforms,” he said.

He explained that the online platform will be equal for everyone, irrespective of the status of the litigants. He said online platforms can offer a robust solution for the resolution of disputes and AI could be used to identify cases of Arbitration, Mediation, and Conciliation.

“In fact, we have also amended the National Legal Services Authorities Act (NALSA), so that any person can undertake the resolution of disputes, which are referred to them through the online platforms. So, the effective dissemination of technology not only to the metropolitan cities but also to the entire tier-three cities, because this is where actually the people who are far from the seats of power reside, and they are the persons who actually require the utmost attention of the new technological innovations which have been undertaken and which are used primarily for the benefit of those who reside in big metropolitan cities, and they have not to be deprived of that. So, if the robust platforms are able to, you know, offer an opportunity for such parties and litigants who reside, maybe even in remote areas and not so prominent places, can also be benefited by the use of such mechanisms as well as the use of AI,” he said.

He also recalled a news report which said one of the lawmakers in a municipal town in Brazil had used Chat GPT to draft legislation which was passed. The councillor had later disclosed the fact that he had not drafted the legislation himself but had used AI to do so.

He said the regulation of AI needs to be looked into as it cannot replace human intellect. “We can utilise it to the extent it can help us but we also need to regulate its use to the extent that it is not harmful to people and society. So that is something which is a work in progress. And I think maybe the committee will come up with some draft in the coming days,” he said.