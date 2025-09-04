Prices of diagnostic tests unlikely to change much despite GST rate cut

While the GST Council’s decision to reduce the tax slabs from the current 12% and 18% to 5% on medical devices, diagnostic kits, and reagents is a welcome step, leading diagnostic players, however, feel that there may not be much of a change in test prices on the ground as a result.

Ameera Shah, President of industry body Nathealth and Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, explained that if the cost of a diagnostic test is Rs 100, the cost incurred by the diagnostic service provider would be around Rs 80. “Of this, the cost of reagents and chemicals is around Rs 20, and Rs 60 are other costs. When there is a 13% fall in the price of reagents, the effective overall benefit is around 2% or so,” she said. Therefore, on the ground, the patient would not feel much of an impact.