Home / Industry / News / Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

Syrma SGS will set up India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant at an investment of Rs 1,595 crore. The project is being done in partnership with Korea's Shinhyup Electronics

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod
Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices, serving as the base for mounting and interconnecting electronic parts. | File Image
Press Trust of India Amravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a Rs 856 crore incentive package for India's largest printed circuit board plant being set up by electronics manufacturing company (EMS) Syrma SGS.

The package was cleared by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, officials said.

Syrma SGS will set up India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant at an investment of Rs 1,595 crore. The project is being done in partnership with Korea's Shinhyup Electronics.

Syrma SGS had submitted a proposal to set up a PCB manufacturing facility in partnership with Shinhyup Electronics Ltd on a 51:49 equity shareholding basis.

For the project, the state government will provide 12.56 acres of land at 75 per cent subsidised cost. The project will be located at the Naidupeta industrial area, which is in close proximity to Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The project will be commissioned by October 2026 and is expected to add Rs 6,200 crore to the topline of Syrma SGS in FY2027.

The project will have three components -- single-layer and multi-layer PCB manufacturing, HDI/flex PCB manufacturing, copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturing and electronics manufacturing services.

With a turnover of Rs 3,836 crore in FY25, Syrma SGS has a market cap of close to USD 2 billion. It has 14 manufacturing facilities and at least 9,000 employees.

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are essential components in most electronic devices, serving as the base for mounting and interconnecting electronic parts.

Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) acts as the core material used in the manufacturing of PCBs. The PCBs produced by the unit will be utilised in important emerging sectors, such as smart metering, healthcare and medical devices, automotive, and electric mobility.

Market intelligence firm UnivDatos reports that the rapid electrification of vehicles and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have driven up the demand for sophisticated PCBs in the Indian automotive sector. Features like smart dashboards, battery management systems, infotainment, and electric vehicles (EVs) are increasingly standard, creating a growing need for high-quality and durable PCBs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

When romance meets the rulebook: How cos deal with workplace relationships

GST cut brings hope to textile MSMEs; expensive garments to see price hikes

Premium

GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressure

High single-digit growth to still elude IT firms for some time: Cognizant

Amazon completes acquisition of Indian lender Axio after RBI approval

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentAndhra Pradeshsemiconductor industry

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story