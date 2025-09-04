Andhra okays ₹856-cr plan for India's largest printed circuit board plant

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a Rs 856 crore incentive package for India's largest printed circuit board plant being set up by electronics manufacturing company (EMS) Syrma SGS.

The package was cleared by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, officials said.

Syrma SGS will set up India's largest printed circuit board (PCB) plant at an investment of Rs 1,595 crore. The project is being done in partnership with Korea's Shinhyup Electronics.

Syrma SGS had submitted a proposal to set up a PCB manufacturing facility in partnership with Shinhyup Electronics Ltd on a 51:49 equity shareholding basis.

For the project, the state government will provide 12.56 acres of land at 75 per cent subsidised cost. The project will be located at the Naidupeta industrial area, which is in close proximity to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The project will be commissioned by October 2026 and is expected to add Rs 6,200 crore to the topline of Syrma SGS in FY2027. The project will have three components -- single-layer and multi-layer PCB manufacturing, HDI/flex PCB manufacturing, copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturing and electronics manufacturing services. With a turnover of Rs 3,836 crore in FY25, Syrma SGS has a market cap of close to USD 2 billion. It has 14 manufacturing facilities and at least 9,000 employees.