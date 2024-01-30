Private sector space players seek govt relief on FDI and GST exemption

After India's historic Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the Moon last year, the burgeoning private sector space industry is looking to the government to liberalise Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), introduce a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI), and expand Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption to the manufacturing of satellites, launch vehicles, and ground equipment. These steps are part of the industry's budget expectations.

"There have been discussions about allowing FDI in the space sector under the automatic route for some time. Clear guidelines in this area would be beneficial. Aligning FDI in space with sectors like defence, where foreign entities can invest through the automatic route, would be advantageous. Facilitating FDI, particularly if it allows up to 74 per cent foreign ownership, would support the industry," said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space technology start-up.



Data from the Indian Space Association (ISPA) reveals that, as of November-end 2023, Indian start-ups had attracted $124 million in funding, compared to $120 million in 2022. This figure stood at merely $67 million in 2021 and $23 million in 2020. In 2023, 54 new start-ups emerged, bringing the total to 204, a significant jump from just 82 in 2020. Ahmed emphasised the industry's expectation for a PLI scheme to support domestic satellite manufacturing. "A PLI scheme would encourage more companies to emerge and increase manufacturing, thereby boosting exports," he added.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, concurred, highlighting the need for greater clarity on FDI. "Additionally, the extension of the GST exemption to private launch vehicles should be considered, given that when the exemption was introduced, there were no private vehicles in India," he noted.



ISPA's demands include GST exemption for satellite, launch vehicle, and ground equipment manufacturing. Furthermore, it seeks a similar exemption on procurement of key inputs, a lower tax rate of 5 per cent on external commercial borrowings due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry, a reduction of satellite sector withholding tax from 10 per cent to 2 per cent due to low profit margins, and a PLI for space-grade components, akin to the PLI for drones.

A K Bhatt, director general of ISPA, welcomed the government's recent reforms and the initiative to allocate satellite spectrum through an administrative approach. "These measures undoubtedly have the potential to enhance the nascent private space industry in India. To further stimulate this promising sector and foster innovation, the government must develop a comprehensive regulatory framework and address the existing fiscal and taxation challenges," he said.



