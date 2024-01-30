Interim Budget 2024: What do the telecom and GCC companies expect?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Budget 2024: What do telecom and data centre players expect? Ravi Kunwar, vice president (India & APAC), HMD Global (Nokia Mobile):
Foreseeing an extension or enhancement to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) policy, we aim to fortify local production and encourage an indigenous components supply chain. The budget's positive impact on operations, particularly in local manufacturing, is anticipated, though precise planning hinges on final announcements. Our wish list emphasises more incentives for local production, encouragement for component manufacturing within India, and support for exports.
- Facilitate affordable Broadband through Satcom through reasonably modest spectrum fee
- Budgetary support for the growth of Public Wi-Fi through waiver of duties & levies on equipment and revenues
- Budgetary support to incentivise Fiber to the Building +Wi-Fi to enable rapid growth in Fixed Broadband, by way of reduction in statutory fees and levies and exemption of GST on service revenues