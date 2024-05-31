Home / Industry / News / Production of iron ore increases 4% to 26 million tonnes in April

Production of iron ore increases 4% to 26 million tonnes in April

Iron ore and limestone together account for about 80 per cent of the total mineral production by value

iron ore
The production of aluminium during April rose 1 per cent to 3.42 lakh tonnes (LT) over 3.39 LT production during April last fiscal. Image: Shutter Stock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
The production of iron ore increased 4 per cent to 26 million tonnes (MT) and the output of limestone also went up marginally by 2.1 per cent to 39.3 million tonnes in April.

In the first month of 2024-25, there is a steady increase in the production of these minerals as compared to the production in the corresponding month last year, the mines ministry said in a statement.
 

Production of iron ore has increased from 25 million tonnes during April 2023 to 26 million tonnes during April 2024, registering a growth of 4 per cent.

Production of limestone has increased from 38.5 MT during April 2023 to 39.3 MT in April 2024.

The production of aluminium during April rose 1 per cent to 3.42 lakh tonnes (LT) over 3.39 LT production during April last fiscal.

"Continued growth in production of iron ore and limestone in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industries viz. steel and cement. Coupled with growth in aluminium, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery," the mines ministry said.

Topics :aluminiumIron Ore

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

