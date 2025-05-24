Home / Industry / News / Property prices rose in 48 of 50 cities in Q4 FY25: NHB RESIDEX data

Property prices rose in 48 of 50 cities in Q4 FY25: NHB RESIDEX data

Eight key primary residential markets witnessed an appreciation in property prices during January-March 2025

mumbai property registration
The 50-city Housing Price Index (HPI), based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies, recorded an annual increase of 7.5 per cent. (Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 48 cities out of 50 registered an increase in property prices during the fourth quarter of 2024-25, according to data released by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

Out of the 50 cities covered, two cities Howrah and Thiruvananthapuram registered a decline in property prices, the latest residential housing price index NHB RESIDEX said.

The 50-city Housing Price Index (HPI), based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies, recorded an annual increase of 7.5 per cent during the fourth quarter of 20224-25 compared to 5.1 per cent a year ago, it added.

Eight key primary residential markets witnessed an appreciation in property prices during January-March 2025, it said.

As per the Housing Price Index, published by the NHB, prices in Ahmedabad recorded a 6.1 per cent rise, Bengaluru (13.1 per cent), Chennai (9 per cent), Delhi (2.9 per cent), Hyderabad (4.8 per cent), Kolkata (9.6 per cent), Mumbai (5.9 per cent) and Pune (6.8 per cent).

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 1.9 per cent in January-March 2025. The index has shown an increasing trend on the Q-o-Q basis since September 2021.

Meanwhile, the interest rate on home loans moderated by 25 basis points in February 2025, when RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in 5 years.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoUs worth ₹4.18 trillion unveiled at Rising North East Summit: Scindia

LIC sets Guinness World Record for most life insurance policies in 24 hours

KSH International files for ₹745 cr IPO to fund expansion, debt repayment

India may soon get satellite data plans priced below ₹840 per month

Premium

Imports of permanent magnets from China resume, 30 consignments cleared

Topics :Property rateNational Housing BankAhmedabad

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story