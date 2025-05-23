Imports of permanent magnets from China resume, 30 consignments cleared

Imports of permanent magnets from China — used in cars, electric motors, magnetic sensors, and electronics such as speakers and headphones — have resumed after India began issuing certificates assuring compliance with relevant conditions.

Officials said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued around 30 certificates confirming that these magnets will not be used for defence applications or re-exported to the United States (US).

This development follows concerns raised by Indian importers over disruptions in the supply of permanent magnets due to China’s introduction of new export controls in early April. These controls affect seven rare earth elements and related magnets — materials critical to the production of electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, fighter jets, and advanced electronics.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: 1 in 4 listed CPSUs fall short of Sebi's 25% shareholding norm In India’s case, China imposed an additional condition: importer certificates alone were not sufficient — the Indian government also needed to issue or validate them. Consequently, importers approached the DGFT, as well as the ministries of external affairs, commerce, and heavy industries, and the Prime Minister’s Office last week.

“After a meeting between the above-mentioned ministries, it was decided that DGFT will assure that importers are meeting the condition for domestic consumption and not for defence purposes or US re-export,” said a senior government official.

“DGFT has already started issuing such certificates, especially in the case of individual importers, and it has so far cleared around 30 applications for permanent magnet imports from China,” the official added.

China’s move follows sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. While the tariffs apply to all US trading partners, China has been especially targeted by the Trump administration’s new trade policy.

The export restrictions were imposed under China’s rights as a signatory to the international Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty, which permits the regulation of "dual-use" items — goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

As trade tensions escalated between China and the US, suppliers in China began restricting the export of these magnets.

Although rare earth elements are found in several countries, China dominates global supply, accounting for 61 per cent of production and 92 per cent of processing, according to the International Energy Agency.

Processing rare earths is expensive and environmentally hazardous due to radioactive by-products. As a result, many countries have scaled back or abandoned domestic production, making the world heavily reliant on China not just for raw supply, but also for refinement and distribution.

By tightening control over exports, Beijing is effectively determining who can access these strategic materials and under what conditions.