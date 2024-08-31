Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Property registration in Mumbai likely to rise 7% in Aug on strong demand

Property registration in Mumbai likely to rise 7% in Aug on strong demand

Citing Maharashtra government data, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) has recorded 11,631 property registrations so far in the month of Aug

mumbai property registration
The state government is expected to earn more than Rs 1,050 crore from the registration of these properties. | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal region is likely to rise 7 per cent annually in August to around 11,650 units on strong demand, according to Knight Frank India.

Citing Maharashtra government data, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) has recorded 11,631 property registrations so far in the month of August.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The data is till 8.15 pm on Saturday, August 31 and the number is likely to increase slightly to around 11,650 units.

In August 2023, the Mumbai city saw registration of 10,902 properties.

The data pertains to registration of properties transacted in both primary (first sale) and secondary (resale) markets.

The state government is expected to earn more than Rs 1,050 crore from the registration of these properties.

More From This Section

Will lead in biomanufacturing on abundant bioresources: Minister Singh

HR must adapt to multi-generational workforce, tech shift: Industry leaders

Electronics 5th largest export commodity; growing 23% annually: Meity

Premium

Internship woes: Unpaid opportunities, undefined hours hit emerging fields

Premium

Pharma's bitter pill: Falling API prices signal Chinese predatory play

"Sustained buyer confidence has resulted in consistent sales on monthly basis, exceeding 10,000 units for the first eight months of the year," the consultant said.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, Mumbai's residential market has maintained strong momentum in 2024, with monthly sales showing consistent YoY growth.

"The strong economic outlook and stable interest rates have kept homebuyer sentiments positive, fuelling steady sales," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM

Post-Covid, senior citizens lead 204% surge in Mumbai property: Report

Bombay HC likely to ban use of PoP idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad claims police detained her ahead of PM's visit

MHADA offers upto 25% discount on 370 houses in South Mumbai: Details here

Topics :Mumbaiproperty dealsReal Estate

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story