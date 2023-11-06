Home / Industry / News / Punjab approves religious tours scheme, announces festival sop for traders

Punjab approves religious tours scheme, announces festival sop for traders

The Cabinet also gave it's nod to start Mukhyemantri Tirath Yatra scheme and also to double the Ex-Gratia grant of disabled soldiers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Punjab cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday approved the One Time Settlement scheme that will set the pre-GST arrears of the traders.

Punjab Chief Minsiter's office posted on X and said "In a major Diwali gift to the traders of the state, Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave approval for introducing the Punjab One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for settlement of pre-GST arrears thereby benefitting more than 60,000 traders."

The Cabinet also gave it's nod to start Mukhyemantri Tirath Yatra scheme and also to double the Ex-Gratia grant of disabled soldiers.

"Cabinet nod to start Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme from November 27. Cabinet gave consent to Double the Ex-Gratia Grant of disabled Soldiers and gave nod to create a state cadre of Patwaris and Kanungos," the CMO office added.

CM Bhagwant Mann also posted on X from his official account after meeting and said "Our government respects the youth...As promised, in the cabinet meeting today, the ex-gratia amount of the soldiers disabled during the war was doubled and also the amount of assistance as war jagir to the families of the victims of the 1962-1971 war was also doubled."

"What we say, we do," he added.

Punjab Government Punjab Assembly Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

