Vikrant Massey backtracks on 'retirement' claim, says his post was misread

Actor Vikrant Massey claimed that the audience had misunderstood his social media statement, which implied that he would be retiring from acting after 2025. Vikrant explained in an interview that he is just taking a "break" since he is "burned out." Additionally, he stated that his health had declined, but he did not identify the specific condition.

Several Vikrant's film co-stars questioned why he would make such a statement at what is seen as the height of his career. In his social media post on Monday, Vikrant had said, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal…But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right.”

Actor Vikrant Massey on his 'retirement'

The actor told News18, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health is also acting up… People misread it.” The actor’s spokesperson also shared a statement where he mentioned that he is taking a break as his health has “taken a hit.” In addition, he also wants to improve his craft as he is feeling a “sense of monotony at the moment.”

He insisted that his post has been “misinterpreted.” His statement says, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, and I want to improve my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I will be back when the time feels right.”

Some co-stars sympathised with him while others like his Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane suspected a PR strategy. “I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker,” Harshvardhan said on Bollywood Bubble.

Actor Vikrant Massey’s professional turn

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Vikrant went to a special screening of his film The Sabarmati Report on Monday night. He declined to answer questions concerning his "retirement." In 2023, Vikrant's most successful solo performance was in the critically praised drama 12th Fail, which was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Zero Se Restart, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the creation of 12th Fail, will hit theaters this month. Vikrant first appeared on television before going on to star in films like Lootera and A Death in the Gunj.