PV sales to end FY25 flat with 3.82 mn units sold in wholesale till Feb

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales are expected to end the financial year (FY25) flat, with 3.82 million units sold in wholesale till February.

In FY24, PV volumes had reached a record high of 4.2 million units. Between April 2024 and February 2025, PV wholesales grew by 2.12 per cent, with 3.82 million units sold in year-to-date (YTD) FY25 compared to 3.74 million units in the same period last year.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), February PV wholesales were the highest ever for the month, reaching 377,689 units. With March sales expected to be at similar levels, total PV sales for FY25 are likely to remain close to 4.2 million units, indicating flat growth.

Analysts have also forecast a sluggish performance for the fiscal year. ICRA estimated industry growth in FY25 at around 0-2 per cent. "Most of the demand drivers for the industry—disposable incomes, new model launches, cost of ownership—remain neutral or favourable. Accordingly, even as the base for the industry continues to remain high, ICRA estimates the PV industry volumes to grow at a moderate pace of 4-7 per cent in FY26," the ratings agency said.

However, automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are predicting even slower growth for FY26.

Growth concerns for FY26

Major Indian carmakers are bracing for domestic PV sales growth of just 1-2 per cent in 2025-26, citing weak demand, a stagnant first-time buyer base, declining entry-level car sales, the fading post-pandemic surge, inflation, rupee depreciation, and geopolitical uncertainties.

In a recent internal meeting, SIAM members reached a consensus that PV sales would grow by just 0.07 per cent in FY25 and would see only marginal growth of 1-2 per cent in FY26.

Over the past few years, PV prices have surged nearly 70 per cent, primarily due to changes in regulatory requirements, including new emission norms. However, customer income levels have largely remained stagnant. As affordability has declined, entry-level cars have borne the brunt, while growth in the PV segment has primarily come from utility vehicles (UVs).

A senior executive at a leading PV OEM said that despite the challenges, the Indian market holds promise, with vehicle penetration still at just 34 vehicles per 1,000 people.

At a recent SIAM meeting, Partha Banerjee, head of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted a decline in first-time car buyers, dropping from 47 per cent in 2018-19 to 40 per cent now.

OEMs like Hyundai have pointed to shifting consumer preferences, with rising aspirations and a growing inclination towards SUVs. Among Hyundai’s first-time buyers, 45 per cent now prefer SUVs, while hatchback customers are increasingly opting for premium models.

Discounts return as affordability concerns rise

With passenger vehicle retail sales falling 10 per cent in February, discounts have returned to car dealerships in March, ranging from Rs 35,000 to over Rs 4 lakh, depending on the model. Dealers noted that discounts this March are higher than last year, with automakers acknowledging that incentives are necessary to push volumes.

“These incentives are not merely seasonal tactics but rather symptoms of deeper structural issues affecting the automobile sector. The middle class, traditionally the backbone of India's automotive market, is under unprecedented pressure. With real incomes effectively halving over the past decade and stagnant earnings, their purchasing power has eroded significantly,” said Ravi Bhatia, president of market research firm Jato Dynamics, in an interview with Business Standard earlier this month.

Bhatia added that a combination of factors—regulatory-driven price increases from safety and emission standards, inflationary pressures, fluctuating fuel costs, and increased taxation—has compressed disposable income at a time when vehicle affordability is declining.

The average weighted price of new vehicles has risen from Rs 8 lakh in 2018 to Rs 13 lakh now. "Income hasn’t risen at the same pace, and when adjusted for inflation, the situation is even worse. This impacts savings and discretionary spending," he said.

Industry watchers noted that price sensitivity has reached critical levels, particularly in the entry-level segment.