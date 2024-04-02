Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Analysts are expecting Tier-I firms to report sequential growth of -1 per cent to 1.5 per cent and midcap players’ growth may range between 0.7 per cent and 4 per cent. This also means midcaps will perform better than their larger peers.
The Street will, however, look for guidance and commentary from the management of top-tier firms on the demand environment. The IT results’ season will kick off with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its numbers on April 12, followed by Infosys on April 18 and HCLTech on April 26.
Infosys’ commentary will be awaited because the firm gives annual revenue guidance. TCS does not give any, but the firm’s commentary on hiring will be crucial in understanding demand.
Though Q4FY24 revenue growth expected to have been tepid, analysts are expecting margin improvement on the back of cost-cutting measures, low hiring, and selective salary hikes.
“For most of our coverage companies, we see year-on-year revenue growth to start recovering from Q4FY24. That said, we note that some firms continue to see the impact of project ramp-downs. We expect the Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin to improve quarter-on-quarter for most of our coverage due to operating efficiencies. We think FY25 guidance will be a critical near-term catalyst, along with US macro-economic indicators in the coming months,” said Kumar Rakesh of BNP Paribas Securities'.
The Nomura report expects EBIT margins for largecap companies (ex TechM) to improve 40 basis points Y-o-Y in FY25F.
“We expect FY25 to be a moderately better year, driven by reducing intensity of run-off in discretionary programs. A few green shoots are visible in financial services, benefit of large-deal ramp-ups. Clients have increased cost-take out programs which benefit companies that can deliver on integrated multiservice deals,” said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
But an exit on a weak footing and with macro still not recovered, many are expecting that guidance provided by players like Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro will be weak.
The street is expecting Infosys to guide for a growth rate of 2-6 per cent for FY25. Meanwhile, though HCLTech’s strategy is different from others due to its product portfolio mix, the first quarter of the financial year is generally a softer quarter.
In focus
TCS> Demand outlook for BFSI, retail, telecom and the US; deal pipeline; margin levers; hiring targets; GenAI dealsInfosys> Revenue guidance for FY25; outlook for BFSI, retail and US; update on deals; GenAI dealsHCLTech> FY25 revenue and margin guidance; outlook on product and platforms; large deal sign-ups and ramp-upWipro> Revenue guidance; management commentary on Capco business; people movement, hiring and impact of recent exits
