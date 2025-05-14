Qcom fuelling snacking in India, says Mondelez executive Nitin Saini

Consumers with higher disposable incomes are more likely to experiment with their snacking habits in India and quick commerce is fuelling it, according to Mondelez India.
“The audience that is there on quick commerce is more disposed towards wanting to experiment because they have more disposable incomes. There is a natural traction over there from a consumer standpoint or a shopper standpoint,” Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, told Business Standard while talking about its report “Share of Snacking: India 2024”.
“Quick commerce is expanding rapidly in top metros and cities. This is driving consumers to inherently look for greater variety and these two factors are coming together to drive snacking in the country,” he added.
According to its report, 39 per cent of consumers buy snacks online while the rest prefer shops. The share of consumers shopping for snacks online stood at 35 per cent last year.
In its report, the firm said consumers had 2.74 snacks per day with 99 per cent of them having at least one snack, 80 per cent two, and 78 per cent preferring small meals to big ones.
Consumers prefer snacks that have nostalgia, according to the report, and 89 per cent of them like those that evoke childhood memories of home.
Saini added that a lot of consumers looked for smaller indulgence snacks.
He also said even mindful customers at times looked to indulgent options like chocolates.
Saini added Mondelez India, which houses products like chocolates and biscuits under the brand Cadbury and Oreo, had a strong portfolio of small packs and portion control packs, and that addressed the need of some consumers who want to snack in smaller portions.
The report found 83 per cent of Indian consumers preferred strolling aisles in supermarkets and hypermarkets
This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelez India, from October 10 to 22 last year, among 503 persons aged 18 and more.