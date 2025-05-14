Qcom fuelling snacking in India, says Mondelez executive Nitin Saini

Consumers with higher disposable incomes are more likely to experiment with their snacking habits in India and quick commerce is fuelling it, according to Mondelez India.

“The audience that is there on quick commerce is more disposed towards wanting to experiment because they have more disposable incomes. There is a natural traction over there from a consumer standpoint or a shopper standpoint,” Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, told Business Standard while talking about its report “Share of Snacking: India 2024”.

“Quick commerce is expanding rapidly in top metros and cities. This is driving consumers to inherently look for greater variety and these two factors are coming together to drive snacking in the country,” he added.

According to its report, 39 per cent of consumers buy snacks online while the rest prefer shops. The share of consumers shopping for snacks online stood at 35 per cent last year. In its report, the firm said consumers had 2.74 snacks per day with 99 per cent of them having at least one snack, 80 per cent two, and 78 per cent preferring small meals to big ones. Consumers prefer snacks that have nostalgia, according to the report, and 89 per cent of them like those that evoke childhood memories of home. Saini added that a lot of consumers looked for smaller indulgence snacks.