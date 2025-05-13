Volume-based discounts do not amount to discriminatory pricing: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that offering volume-based discounts does not amount to discriminatory pricing under the Competition Act, 2002, unless such discounts are applied differently to equivalent transactions.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale upheld a decision of the now-defunct Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT).

“The order of the COMPAT is affirmed. A cost of ₹5 lakh is imposed on Kapoor Glass for prolonged litigation,” the court said.

A volume-based discount, also known as a quantity or bulk discount, is a pricing strategy where the price per unit decreases as the total purchase quantity increases — encouraging customers to buy more by offering lower prices for larger orders.

This ruling will have a significant impact on the competition law landscape and market dynamics, experts said.

“The judgment provides legal certainty for companies, particularly dominant enterprises, to design pricing models that reward bulk buyers without risking CCI scrutiny. This is relevant for industries like pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), and industrial supplies, where volume discounts are common,” said Sanjay Jain, former Additional Solicitor General and senior advocate.

The apex court verdict comes eleven years after the appeal was filed in 2014. Kapoor Glass, a manufacturer of glass ampoules and vials, had filed a complaint alleging that a dominant supplier of neutral borosilicate glass tubes was engaging in discriminatory pricing. It claimed the supplier extended preferential discounts and commercial terms to its joint venture entity, disadvantaging other buyers.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) had found the supplier, Schott Glass, guilty of abusing its dominant position under the Competition Act, imposed a fine of ₹5.66 crore, and issued a cease-and-desist order. Schott Glass appealed the decision before COMPAT, which reversed the CCI’s order, stating that volume-based discounts do not automatically qualify as discriminatory unless applied unequally to similarly situated buyers. The(CCI) had found the supplier, Schott Glass, guilty of abusing its dominant position under the Competition Act, imposed a fine of ₹5.66 crore, and issued a cease-and-desist order. Schott Glass appealed the decision before COMPAT, which reversed the CCI’s order, stating that volume-based discounts do not automatically qualify as discriminatory unless applied unequally to similarly situated buyers.

COMPAT had also imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on Kapoor Glass, which has now been enhanced to ₹5 lakh by the Supreme Court.

“The decision is a pragmatic step that prevents over-regulation of legitimate business practices and ensures that competition law does not stifle commercial incentives which benefit consumers through lower prices. Upholding the validity of volume-based discounts will enable companies to structure discount schemes with confidence, provided they maintain transparency and uniformity,” Jain said.

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at law firm Accord Juris, said after the verdict, “Companies can confidently use incentives like bulk discounts, tiered pricing, and loyalty schemes so long as they are fair and accessible to similarly situated buyers.”

Jain added that the verdict will raise the threshold for CCI investigations, potentially benefiting consumers.

“The Commission may adopt a more cautious approach when initiating probes into pricing practices and focus on cases with clear evidence of market foreclosure or consumer harm,” he said.

The judgment brings Indian competition law closer to international standards, where volume-based discounts are allowed unless they create exclusionary effects such as predatory pricing or loyalty rebates, Jain noted.

“This enhances India’s attractiveness as a business destination. In the EU, the Intel case (2017) clarified that rebates are lawful unless they foreclose competitors — a principle echoed in this ruling. Similarly, US antitrust law under the Sherman Act permits volume discounts absent anti-competitive intent,” he said.

Jain, however, cautioned that the CCI’s ongoing probes into tech giants like Google and Amazon may be influenced by this newly established judicial precedent.

“Legalising bulk discounts may further lead to new disputes over complex pricing models, particularly in digital markets (e-commerce, app stores), where discounts are often tied to exclusivity or platform policies,” he said.