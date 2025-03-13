Home / Industry / News / Quick commerce sector to grow 75-85% in 2025, reach $5 billion GMV

Quick commerce sector to grow 75-85% in 2025, reach $5 billion GMV

The monthly transacting users in the sector increased by over 40 per cent in 2024 and the average monthly orders per customer rose from 4.4 in 2021 to 6 in 2024

The report highlights distinct staffing trends in e-commerce and q-comm. Photo: Shutterstock
Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
India’s quick commerce (q-comm) market is evolving rapidly and is expected to grow by 75-85 per cent in 2025, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $5 billion. The number of monthly transacting users in the sector grew by over 40 per cent in 2024, while the average monthly orders per customer increased from 4.4 in 2021 to six in 2024, reflecting a growing reliance on fast delivery services, according to the TeamLease report titled Q-commerce Report: A Staffing Perspective.
 
The report highlights distinct staffing trends in e-commerce and q-comm. In e-commerce, headcount growth peaked at 23 per cent in August, driven by preparations for the festive season, ramping up from 6 per cent in June as companies expanded their workforce to meet the anticipated surge in demand. However, hiring dropped sharply after the festive season, falling to 3 per cent between October and December.
 
In contrast, q-comm exhibited stable growth throughout the year, with minimal fluctuations. The peak hiring growth was recorded at 22 per cent in December, driven by a gradual and sustained increase over the year, rising from 2 per cent in January to 17 per cent in November.
 
The report analysed internal data from 19,000 TeamLease associates.  Gender Distribution: 
   Male  92%
   Female   8%
  Average Age: 
 Metro 25
 Tier 1 25
 Tier 2 & Below 26
  Average Tenure (In Yrs): 
Metro 1
Tier 1 1.1
Tier 2& Below 1
  Geographic Distribution of Top 10 States: 
Karnataka 20%
Maharashtra 19%
Telangana 13%
Delhi 8%
Tamil Nadu 8%
Uttar Pradesh 6%
Kerala 5%
West Bengal 4%
Haryana 4%
Gujarat 3%
  Educational Qualification: 
10th 22%
12th 49%
Graduate 28%
Master's Degree 1%
  Attrition Rates: 
North 122%
South 183%
West 142%
East 112%
  Headcount Growth (Q-Comm Vs E-Comm): 
  E-comm Q-Comm
January 4% 2%
February 6% 3%
March 8% 3%
April 6% 5%
May 6% 6%
June 6% 6%
July 14% 6%
August 23% 8%
September 18% 11%
October 3% 11%
November 3% 17%
December 3% 22%
 
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

