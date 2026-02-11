Quick-commerce white-collar hiring jumps 21% in January: Report

White-collar hiring in the Quick-Commerce sector witnessed 21 per cent year-on-year growth in January as it is transitioning from rapid expansion to a sharper focus on profitability, predictability, and operational intelligence, a report said on Wednesday.

There is a strong demand for specialised talent in the Quick-Commerce sector, with white-collar job postings rising 21 per cent year-on-year in January, according to the foundit Insights Tracker report.

"India's quick-commerce ecosystem is moving from scale-first growth to efficiency and intelligence-led expansion. We are seeing strong demand for professionals across data analytics, product technology, and supply chain strategy, as companies focus on improving forecasting accuracy, optimising inventory movement, and strengthening customer experience. This signals a clear shift towards sustainable, tech-enabled growth for the sector," foundit VP, Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka said.

While overall white-collar hiring across industries recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in January, indicating continued employer confidence in strategic and high-skill roles, said the report. The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly report that analyses online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in. The report further revealed that Quick Commerce in India is entering a second phase of maturity, where profitability, predictability, and operational intelligence are taking precedence over pure expansion. While delivery and dark-store roles continue to dominate overall headcount, white-collar roles are emerging as the strategic core of the sector and currently contribute 14 per cent of total quick-commerce hiring, the report added.