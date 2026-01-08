Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan Chief Secy directs discoms to accelerate PM-KUSUM implementation

Rajasthan Chief Secy directs discoms to accelerate PM-KUSUM implementation

He also directed that projects with a capacity of 3,000 megawatt (Mw) under the scheme be developed by March 2026

solar panel
premium
Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary has asked discoms to fast-track PM-KUSUM projects, targeting 3,000 MW of decentralised solar capacity by March 2026 to boost farm incomes.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas recently instructed power distribution companies (discoms) to accelerate the implementation of PM-KUSUM scheme in the state and create a work plan towards achieving targets.
 
He also directed that projects with a capacity of 3,000 megawatt (Mw) under the scheme be developed by March 2026.
 
While reviewing the implementation of the scheme in Jaipur, Srinivas said Rajasthan has emerged as a hub for decentralised solar energy in recent times. 
 
“One of the highest capacity decentralised solar projects has been established under KUSUM component-A,” he said.
 
The main objective under the scheme’s component-A is the setting up of decentralised ground-mounted or stilt-mounted grid-connected solar or other renewable energy power plants of a capacity of 500 kilowatt (kw) to 2 Mw on farmers' land to enhance their incomes.
 
Srinivas also said that Rajasthan is now the second leading state under KUSUM’s component-C, which is related to the solarisation of grid-connected agriculture pumps. This also aims at boosting farmer incomes through the sale of surplus power to discoms.
 
Srinivas said that 175,000 farmers in the state are now getting electricity for agricultural work through the two components of the KUSUM scheme. Through these, an investment of ₹40,000 crore is also going to be made in Rajasthan’s solar energy sector.
 
The Chief Secretary added that power purchase agreements for a total capacity of 10,634 Mw have been signed in both components: 5,250 Mw under component-A and 5,367 Mw under component-C, allocated by the Centre. 
 
Srinivas also emphasised proper coordination be maintained at the central government level for central financial assistance under Component-C so that assistance can be provided to farmers and developers developing solar projects as quickly as possible.
 
Aarti Dogra, chairperson of Rajasthan discoms, said that projects exceeding 2,700 Mw have been developed in the state so far. “On average, more than 35,000 domestic connections are being issued every month in the state. In the last two years, 70,381 agricultural connections have been released,” she added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jobs of the future: These 10 roles set to grow despite rapid AI adoption

Retailers group urges govt to reassess excise duty on tobacco products

Practo expands to US after UAE debut, launches care navigation platform

Granules India gets USFDA tentative nod for generic ADHD treatment tablets

AI push makes professionals feel unprepared to find job in '26: LinkedIn

Topics :rajasthanDiscomssolar power renewable energy

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story