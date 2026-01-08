Granules India gets USFDA tentative nod for generic ADHD treatment tablets

Granules India Ltd on Thursday said its arm Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic amphetamine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, with eligibility of 180-day exclusivity.

The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Amphetamine extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, Granules India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of DYANAVEL XR, it added.

"The Granules ANDA has been determined to be eligible for 180-day exclusivity by the FDA, reinforcing its growing capabilities in developing and commercialising complex and differentiated generic products for the US market," the company said.