Rajasthan eyes early allotment of co-industrial spaces at Sitapura

The Rajasthan government is considering monthly rent, long-term and short-term lease options to allot ready-to-operate industrial spaces at the recently completed plug and play facility -- also known as flatted factory complexes -- in Jaipur, a senior official of the state’s Industries department said.

The plug and play facility allows small investors and MSMEs with limited capital and resources to get the industrial spaces with all basic infrastructure on lease and or rent and scale up operations, making them self-reliant, he added.

Providing details, the official said that the 3-storeyed plug and play facility, constructed at Sitapura SEZ-II in Jaipur, will allocate pre-built industrial spaces with all necessary infrastructure to MSMEs and small industries, facilitating the immediate launch of their operations.

After having successfully helmed the construction of Rajasthan’s first plug & play facility, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has now set its focus on early allotment of the co-industrial spaces at Sitapura to MSMEs and light manufacturing industries. Currently, senior officials at RIICO are considering three allotment options. They are fixed monthly rent, fixed lease premium (long-term and short-term) and lease basis e-auction, the official said. He pointed out that officials are also studying the allotment models adopted by other states for allotment in their respective plug-and-play facilities, such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

“The lease period under RIICO’s consideration is for a minimum of 30 years. It is also considering inserting provisions for further extension of the lease period,” he said. The state government feels that the plug & play model will play a crucial role in encouraging new start-ups, smaller businesses and investors who have limited wherewithal and resources to shore up their land and necessary infrastructure. In addition to 33 modules in three sizes, 1030 SqFt, 1260 SqFt & 1360 SqFt, the Sitapura has the facility of common parking area, conference hall, bank, canteen, reception and other utilities.