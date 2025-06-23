Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan eyes early allotment of co-industrial spaces at Sitapura

Rajasthan eyes early allotment of co-industrial spaces at Sitapura

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is considering monthly rent, long-term and short-term lease options to allot ready-to-operate industrial spaces at the recently completed plug and play facility -- also known as flatted factory complexes -- in Jaipur, a senior official of the state’s Industries department said.
   
The plug and play facility allows small investors and MSMEs with limited capital and resources to get the industrial spaces with all basic infrastructure on lease and or rent and scale up operations, making them self-reliant, he added.
 
 
 
Providing details, the official said that the 3-storeyed plug and play facility, constructed at Sitapura SEZ-II in Jaipur, will allocate pre-built industrial spaces with all necessary infrastructure to MSMEs and small industries, facilitating the immediate launch of their operations.
   
After having successfully helmed the construction of Rajasthan’s first plug & play facility, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has now set its focus on early allotment of the co-industrial spaces at Sitapura to MSMEs and light manufacturing industries.
   
Currently, senior officials at RIICO are considering three allotment options. They are fixed monthly rent, fixed lease premium (long-term and short-term) and lease basis e-auction, the official said.
   
He pointed out that officials are also studying the allotment models adopted by other states for allotment in their respective plug-and-play facilities, such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
   
“The lease period under RIICO’s consideration is for a minimum of 30 years. It is also considering inserting provisions for further extension of the lease period,” he said.
   
The state government feels that the plug & play model will play a crucial role in encouraging new start-ups, smaller businesses and investors who have limited wherewithal and resources to shore up their land and necessary infrastructure.
   
In addition to 33 modules in three sizes, 1030 SqFt, 1260 SqFt & 1360 SqFt, the Sitapura has the facility of common parking area, conference hall, bank, canteen, reception and other utilities.
   
“In terms of infrastructure, the facility will provide power, water, internet and other allied infrastructure for the seamless operations of the business units,” he said.
   
He said that RIICO also has plans afoot to set up similar flattened factory complexes in Bichoon and Bhiwadi Industrial areas.
   
The government is now gearing up to organise the ‘Rising Rajasthan: Partnership Conclave 2025’ in Jaipur on December 11-12. In addition to showcasing the expeditious implementation of MoUs and their socio-economic impact, the conclave will also forge government-business tie-ups and showcase Rajasthan’s business reforms.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

