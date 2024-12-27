Rajasthan govt announces policy for the manufactured sand industry

Rajasthan has announced a new policy that will support the manufactured sand (M-sand) industry as the state seeks to strengthen sustainable construction and infrastructure, said a state government official.

M-sand is produced by crushing rocks or quarry stones. The policy called M-Sand 2024 will help sustainable development by ensuring environmental protection, fostering economic growth and supporting communities. “The total demand for river sand in Rajasthan currently stands at approximately 70 million tonnes (MT) per annum. However, the sand manufacturing units (M-sand) in the state collectively produce only around 13 million tonnes per annum. The gap between demand and supply calls for urgent efforts to promote the establishment and expansion of M-sand units across the State,” said the official.

The policy aims to increase M-sand production to 30 MT annually by 2028-29. It will utilise the “existing overburden” in mining areas to promote sustainable and eco-friendly mining. The government will promote recycling of sand in construction and use demolition waste in construction. Promoting the M-Sand industry will create employment at the local level, it says.

The policy has several incentives for manufacturing units including the promise of at least 25 per cent of the sand they make to be used in construction works carried out by the state government, semi-government, local bodies, panchayati raj institutions and other organisations financed by the state government. The amount will be increased to 50 per cent in a phased manner by 2028-29.

It also offers stamp duty exemption up to a limit and full exemption on electricity duty for seven years.

The policy talks about assisting manufacturers in raising funds through a platform for small and medium enterprises. As one-time assistance, the state will bear 50 per cent of a manufacturer’s fundraising effort and up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. The policy aims to minimise harm to river ecosystems by judicious use of sand.