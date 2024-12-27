Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India extends mandate for imported coal plants to run at full capacity

India extends mandate for imported coal plants to run at full capacity

India's coal-fired power output had fallen for a second straight month in September due to slower growth in electricity use and a surge in solar generation

Coal
India's overall coal-based power generation over April-September rose by 5 per cent from a year earlier. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday extended its mandate for imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until Feb. 28, a government circular showed.

In October, the government had invoked an emergency clause to direct companies including Tata Power, Adani Power and Vedanta, to operate their imported coal fired plants till Oct. 15 and had further extended the mandate till Dec. 31.

Imported coal-based power plants in India have a combined annual capacity of nearly 16 gigawatts.

India's coal-fired power output had fallen for a second straight month in September due to slower growth in electricity use and a surge in solar generation.

The country's imports of thermal coal plunged 31.8 per cent, its fastest rate of contraction in fifteen months, in October, Reuters had reported earlier.

India's overall coal-based power generation over April-September rose by 5 per cent from a year earlier, government data shows.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Digital fintechs see double-digit jump in loans, quantum of disbursals

Recovery in markets, focus on key products boost export prospects for 2025

Coal exchange on anvil, work underway to raise output to meet demand

Modified policy to revive ageing oilfields expected to be out in 2025

NPA cases referred for resolution, amount involved drop in 2023-24

Topics :Coal productionCoal plantimported coal power projects

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story