Real estate gets $80 bn institutional investments since 2010: Report

Realtors' apex body CREDAI and real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday released a joint report 'Indian real estate: Fostering equity and fuelling economic growth'

real estate, realty firms
The report also projected that the size of Indian real estate market could reach $5-10 trillion by 2047.
Press Trust of India Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Indian real estate sector has attracted nearly $80 billion institutional investments in the last 15 years, with strong contribution from foreign investors at 57 per cent, according to CREDAI and Colliers.

Realtors' apex body CREDAI and real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday released a joint report 'Indian real estate: Fostering equity and fuelling economic growth'.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which has more than 13,000 members, is organising its annual event 'CREDAI NATCON' here.

"The real estate sector in India has witnessed notable growth in institutional investments over the years. In the last 15 years, investment inflows have touched nearly $80 billion with strong capital from foreign players (57 per cent share)," the report said.

CREDAI and Colliers noted that the share of domestic capital has also grown after the Covid pandemic.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs and sovereign wealth funds.

The report also projected that the size of Indian real estate market could reach $5-10 trillion by 2047.

CREDAI President Shekhar Patel said, "By 2047, Indian real estate will not just be measured in square feet or asset values -- it will be defined by the quality of life we create for millions of citizens."  "The sector is uniquely positioned to reimagine India's urban future: designing climate-resilient cities, building affordable yet aspirational homes, and nurturing ecosystems that foster innovation and inclusivity," he added.

Patel said CREDAI will take efforts to transform this sector.

Colliers India CEO Badal Yagnik said, "Fuelled by supportive policies, envisaged demand traction and rising developer as well as investor interest, Indian real estate is poised for decades of growth acceleration across most asset classes."  Projecting the growth potential of each asset class in the realm of Indian real estate, he highlighted that both Grade A office and industrial stock of the country is expected to surpass the 2 billion sq ft-mark by 2047.

"Residential sales could meanwhile double-up to 1 million units annually," Yagnik said.

Additionally, the ongoing spur in data centres, senior living facilities, retail malls and hotels are reflective of demand being driven by demographically diverse needs, he said.

"Overall, the Indian real estate sector is set to remain a vital catalyst for inclusive urbanisation and sustainable community development as the nation advances toward global economic leadership," Yagnik said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Real Estate InvestorsInvestment

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

