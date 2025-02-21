Realtors bank on housing demand as Mumbai's redevelopment market opens up

Mumbai’s real estate industry experts are betting on a surge in housing demand as the city’s redevelopment market comes into focus with a planned audit of approximately 13,000 cessed buildings over the next year.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), a Maharashtra government body, will appoint structural consultants and conduct the audit of these 13,000 buildings, paving the way for their redevelopment.

The authority has directed executive engineers to issue notices for all 13,000 cessed buildings under the Mumbai Board’s jurisdiction and expedite the redevelopment process for properties acquired under Section 91(A) of the Mhada Act, 1976.

“These measures will strengthen the administration of Mumbai’s cessed buildings, ensure timely redevelopment, and improve living conditions for residents,” Mhada stated.

Cessed buildings refer to old, dilapidated, and tenanted structures in Mumbai, built before September 1969, for which Mhada collects a repair cess.

With the audit already underway, real estate experts see Mumbai’s ageing infrastructure as a major opportunity for developers, potentially attracting more investors.

Also Read

“These ageing structures hold great potential for developers. To capitalise on these opportunities, developers should track Mhada’s findings, collaborate with stakeholders, and ensure projects align with regulations and community needs,” said Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, managing director, Vascon Engineers.

Mumbai’s redevelopment market is valued at over Rs 30,000 crore. According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, any building over 30 years old is eligible for redevelopment.

However, industry experts believe an oversupply scenario is unlikely, as these buildings are located in prime areas where land availability is limited.

The large-scale redevelopment of Dharavi’s 600-acre slum cluster is already in progress, with resident surveys ongoing. Meanwhile, the redevelopment of the British-era BDD chawls in Central Mumbai is advancing rapidly. In both projects, surplus land will be used to construct multi-storey buildings for free sale.

“The government has only recently announced this (Mhada) plan, and it will take a few years for this new supply to reach the market,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

So far, Mhada has audited 171 buildings and received reports for 32.

Shveta Jain, managing director – residential business, Savills India, said, “Oversupply is not a guaranteed outcome due to the strong demand scenario, particularly in certain segments. In premium locations such as South Mumbai and Bandra, demand remains robust, ensuring that new supply is absorbed over time.”

Mumbai remains the country’s largest residential market, with 96,187 units sold in 2024, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase, according to Knight Frank India.

Anand Moorthy, co-founder and chief business officer, capital market and services, Square Yards, noted that high density in most locations, with residential and commercial activities co-existing, makes oversupply unlikely, especially given that the current vacancy rate for ready units is below 5 per cent.

Realtors also do not foresee a significant decline in prices, though some stabilisation is expected.

“If a substantial number of redeveloped units enter the market, there could be downward pressure on prices, particularly in the affordable and mid-market segments, if supply exceeds demand. However, given the limited land availability in South and Central Mumbai and consistently high real estate demand in these areas, a significant price correction is unlikely,” said Swapnil Anil, managing director, advisory services, Colliers India.

In 2024, average residential prices in Mumbai rose by 5 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8,277 per square foot. Developers may take a cautious approach to pricing, considering the demand-supply dynamics.

“A price correction could occur if supply significantly exceeds demand. However, given Mumbai's historical resilience and consistent demand for luxury properties, any adjustments are likely to be moderate,” said Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate Developers, a company that has executed over 42 redevelopment projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region.

For the redevelopment of cessed buildings, developers receive an incentivised floor space index (FSI) of 50 per cent over the FSI consumed to rehouse existing tenants. A redevelopment project can generate 20-30 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins, making it a viable business model.

“The Maharashtra government has not only reduced premiums for converting leasehold land to freehold from 15 per cent to 10 per cent, and to 5 per cent for self-redevelopment on government-owned land, but has also eased the approval process,” Moorthy added.

Despite these incentives and the vast opportunities, redeveloping cessed buildings remains challenging. Many of these buildings are small, and developers must deal with multiple stakeholders since most are tenanted under the Rent Control Act, with owners often unwilling to participate.

Explaining the complexities, Gulam Zia, senior executive director, Knight Frank India, said, “Cessed building redevelopment is a big mess. While Mhada collects the cess, the buildings come under its jurisdiction because owners either lack the financial means or refuse to pay repair charges, despite collecting rents as low as Rs 25-30 or Rs 100. As a result, they often abandon these buildings.”

However, Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, believes that developers who understand the intricacies of cessed building projects—including tenant negotiations, regulatory approvals, and financing—will be well-positioned to drive this transformation.