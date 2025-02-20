Three-fourths of companies intend to hire freshers in H1 2025: TeamLease

Around three of four Indian companies intend to recruit fresh graduates in the first half of 2025, according to TeamLease EdTech’s Career Outlook Report H1 2025, released on Thursday. The report highlighted that the hiring intent for freshers is 74 per cent, up 2 per cent from July-December 2024. The overall intent to hire across experience brackets is 79 per cent. As leading information technology firms ramp up hiring to meet increased project demands, the industry is poised to witness a surge in fresher hiring, with over 150,000 entry-level roles projected, according to the report. Also, roles in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and cloud technologies are expec­ted to grow by 30-35 per cent in the current financial year, driven by accelerated invest­m­ents in AI and emerging technologies.

The report is based on a survey of 649 employers across India.