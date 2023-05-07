Home / Industry / News / Realtors closed 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

Realtors closed 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

Real estate developers remained active on land acquisition for future development and they closed at least 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acres during the last fiscal year, according to Anarock.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Realtors closed 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Real estate developers remained active on land acquisition for future development and they closed at least 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acres during the last fiscal year, according to Anarock.

During the previous year 2021-22, real estate consultant Anarock noted that 44 land deals accounting for about 1,649 acres were closed across various cities.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri noted that size of the deals were smaller in the 2022-23 fiscal as compared to the previous year.

Of all deals closed in FY23, at least 76 accounting for about 1,059 acres were in seven major cities, and the remaining 11 deals accounting for 803 acres took place in Tier 2 and 3 cities including Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panchkula, Panipat, Raigad and Surat.

Among the top seven cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw the maximum 25 land deals accounting for over 267 acres, followed by Delhi-NCR with 23 land deals totalling 274 acres.

In terms of total land transacted, Chennai saw maximum at 292 acres in nine separate deals.

With land becoming scarcer amid the unfettered real estate development boom, leading players are pulling out all the stops to secure the best land parcels in key locations," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

In the last financial year, the number of land deals has risen significantly to 87 from 44 in FY'22.

However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13 per cent- implying that several smaller deals were closed in FY23, Puri said.

Large and listed real estate developers are buying land aggressively to create pipeline for future development amid strong houing demand.

"Land being a key input commodity for real estate development, they have been making strategic investments across key micro-markets and quite a few prominent deals took place in the last financial year," Puri said.

Of the total land deals in FY'23, 57 separate deals for over 951 acres have been proposed for residential or plotted developments.

At least 714 acres acquired in 8 separate land deals have been earmarked for mixed-use and township developments in cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Panchkula and Panipat.

For development of office and retail projects, 11 separate land transactions involving 46.5 acres were closed during the last fiscal.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Land deals by builders see 3-fold jump to 68 in Jan-Sep in 8 cities: Report

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

Here's why analysts are positive on Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO

Land deals surge over threefold in first nine months of 2022: Report

Irdai proposes to tighten norms for media campaigns by insurance cos

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Increasing compressed biogas output, can reduce annual import by $25bn: IBS

Here's why airlines keep folding in India's booming aviation market

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Topics :Anarock PropertyAnarockReal estate developersRealtors outsource

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story