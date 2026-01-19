Realty firms roll out integrated platforms to tap India's GCC boom

According to Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, chief executive officer (CEO), Vestian, more than 1,850 GCCs are currently operating in India, collectively leasing nearly 35 million square feet (msf) of office space in 2025 — accounting for about 45 per cent of total office absorption, up from 41 per cent a year earlier. GCCs are also raising the bar on workspace quality, increasingly favouring grade A, ESG-aligned, future-ready offices with flexibility and scalability built in.