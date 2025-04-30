Realty sector welcomes Supreme Court's order on builder-bank nexus

The real estate sector has welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement ordering a CBI probe into the ‘unholy nexus’ between developers and financial institutions, in the case where more than 1,200 homebuyers and borrowers petitioned the apex court that they were being forced to pay monthly instalments on flats that were not handed to them.

G Hari Babu, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), the self-regulatory body under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said that the judgement will pave the way for more transparency for homebuyers and put the onus of full accountability on developers as well as banks.

"The SC judgement is in favour of customers, and we welcome it. We as developers are servicing the customer, we have to take responsibility for their investments into our projects and be accountable. Customers have all the right to question the builders. Banks also have the responsibility to monitor and track construction and not give out loans upfront. This judgement will ensure more transparency for homebuyers," he told Business Standard. A senior industry executive who did not want to be identified said that the SC’s decision put the spotlight on the need for stronger checks and balances not only among real estate practices but also among financial institutions, such that such issues can be prevented in the future.

"Protecting the rights of homebuyers has to stay a top priority. With consistent regulatory oversight and a strong sense of responsibility across the industry, the sector can be more focused on the needs of consumers,” he said. As per the Supreme Court order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been directed to initiate seven preliminary inquiries into what it termed the "unholy nexus" between real estate developers — including Supertech — and banks in the Delhi-NCR region. “This is nothing but a complete connivance between the builders and banks, and the innocent homebuyers have been taken for a ride," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said.

The court found a prima facie nexus between renowned banks and builders in the execution of projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Supertech was named a major defaulter, with the court directing the CBI to proceed in phases before lodging FIRs. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted with officers drawn from the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the state police departments of UP and Haryana, and a chartered accountant nominated by ICAI. Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, said this investigation (by CBI) could lead to increased transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. "It may result in stricter regulations and oversight, ensuring that financial institutions and developers adhere to fair practices. Ultimately, this could protect future homebuyers from similar predicaments and restore trust in the housing market,” he said.