Recycling industry seeks GST cut on scrap ahead of Budget 2026-27

Mehta added that nearly one-third of India’s scrap is sourced from ragpickers, households and small workshops, and that shifting purchases to UPI-based transactions, while discouraging cash payments, is essential for bringing these workers into the formal economy.

The industry’s demands come at a time when India is rapidly expanding its steelmaking capacity and positioning scrap as a core component of its decarbonisation strategy. Addressing the same event, Daya Nidhan Pandey, joint secretary, Ministry of Steel, said scrap availability is expected to rise to 36 million tonnes, with demand set to increase sharply as the country scales up crude steel capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and 500 million tonnes by 2047. Scrap currently accounts for 21 per cent of India’s crude steel output, compared with a global average of around 31 per cent.