Home / Industry / News / FSSAI finds mismatch in licence by food operators serving airlines

FSSAI finds mismatch in licence by food operators serving airlines

FSSAI said flight kitchen operators would endorse the food service (caterer) business in the FSSAI licence

Premium
Photo: iStock
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has found “discrepancies” in the licence endorsed by food business operators serving air passengers.

The discrepancies were noticed following the FSSAI’s surveillance of the food supply chain. This happened after live worms were found in the refreshments offered by a major airline. This caused a furore in social media and elsewhere with people questioning the sanitisation process.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Following the episode, the FSSAI had issued show-cause notice to the airline and sought an explanation for this.

The advisory, meanwhile, said during the surveillance by the FSSAI it was found that food was prepared by flight kitchen operators (caterers located in and around airports) and then transferred by specialised vehicles like insulated refrigerated vans or wagons to the flights.

On flights, the FSSAI said, food is served to passengers through the staff of the airline concerned. It can be prepared or pre-packaged.

Following this, the FSSAI said flight kitchen operators would endorse the food service (caterer) business in the FSSAI licence.

It said if the flight kitchen operator had its own vehicle for transporting food to the flight, no separate endorsement was required. But, if it does not, the transporter will obtain a separate FSSAI licence for any number of vehicles.

On the flight, the FSSAI said, an airline would obtain only one licence for any kind of business and additionally it will endorse the caterer in the same licence. 

The advisory also said in case the airline was involved in selling pre-packaged food, it would endorse the retailer in the same licence.

In case the airline gets its pre-packaged food products manufactured or imported under its brand name, it will obtain an appropriate manufacturing licence.

Also Read

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

IndiGo schedules system upgrade on website, app amid travel disruptions

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

10K GPUs under IndiaAI mission to be in place over 18-24 months: IT secy

Govt extends export benefits under the Rodtep scheme to SEZ units

Analysts see more steam in power stocks as India eyes harsh summer

Spectrum auctions for eight bands to start on 20 May 2024, says DoT

Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FSSAIAir passengerflightsAviation sector

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story