FSSAI finds mismatch in licence by food operators serving airlines

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has found “discrepancies” in the licence endorsed by food business operators serving air passengers.

The discrepancies were noticed following the FSSAI’s surveillance of the food supply chain. This happened after live worms were found in the refreshments offered by a major airline. This caused a furore in social media and elsewhere with people questioning the sanitisation process.

Following the episode, the FSSAI had issued show-cause notice to the airline and sought an explanation for this.

The advisory, meanwhile, said during the surveillance by the FSSAI it was found that food was prepared by flight kitchen operators (caterers located in and around airports) and then transferred by specialised vehicles like insulated refrigerated vans or wagons to the flights.