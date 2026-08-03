RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA’s) advisory allowing state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) to extend timelines for registration of real estate projects by four months may help save buyers from possible insolvency risks.

“For homebuyers, the main impact is that developers will not be treated as ‘in default’ for this four-month period if the extension is granted. That means the window during which buyers can claim delay compensation is reduced for the extended period. At the same time, the move can help prevent a wave of stalled projects, which indirectly protects buyers from insolvency risk,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at legal firm Accord Juris.