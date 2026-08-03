RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

“The cost of constructing buildings has gone up owing to increases in the prices of raw materials such as steel, cement, aluminium, fuel, imported materials, and even logistics charges,” said Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida-based Bhutani Infra.
While prices of a few commodities have eased slightly in recent weeks, the overall cost environment remains well above pre-February levels.
“The extension gives them the flexibility to complete projects without facing regulatory penalties for circumstances they did not create,” said Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).
He added that the most significant use of force majeure provisions in recent years was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when construction activity had come to a near standstill.