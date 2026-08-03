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Home / Industry / News / RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

MoHUA's advisory allowing RERAs to extend project registration timelines by four months could reduce insolvency risks while preserving homebuyer protections under existing agreements.

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Sanket Koul
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
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The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA’s) advisory allowing state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) to extend timelines for registration of real estate projects by four months may help save buyers from possible insolvency risks.
 
“For homebuyers, the main impact is that developers will not be treated as ‘in default’ for this four-month period if the extension is granted. That means the window during which buyers can claim delay compensation is reduced for the extended period. At the same time, the move can help prevent a wave of stalled projects, which indirectly protects buyers from insolvency risk,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at legal firm Accord Juris.
 
The advisory issued by the ministry is different from a directive, which means project developers under RERA will have to adhere to the directions issued by the respective authorities. While the decision is intended to provide additional time for project completion, legal experts said it should not be construed as permitting developers to increase prices for units already sold under registered agreements.
 
Existing homebuyers continue to be protected by the terms of their agreements and the safeguards under RERA.
 
“Unless the agreement specifically provides for a permissible price adjustment or the increase is due to statutory levies, developers cannot pass on higher construction costs to existing purchasers,” said Vaibhav Suri, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
 
This comes after MoHUA clarified last week that the government has classified the West Asia conflict as a war for the purpose of invoking force majeure clauses.
 
According to market watchers, developers have been factoring in a four-to-six-month delay in project completion timelines, depending on the stage of construction and the availability of key materials and equipment.
 
Completions have been delayed due to price increases caused by supply chain challenges and sourcing delays.
 
Realtors said there has been a 15 to 30 per cent rise in construction costs since the start of the conflict in February this year, with labour costs increasing by 15 to 20 per cent.
 
“The cost of constructing buildings has gone up owing to increases in the prices of raw materials such as steel, cement, aluminium, fuel, imported materials, and even logistics charges,” said Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida-based Bhutani Infra.
 
While prices of a few commodities have eased slightly in recent weeks, the overall cost environment remains well above pre-February levels.
 
“The extension gives them the flexibility to complete projects without facing regulatory penalties for circumstances they did not create,” said Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).
 
He added that the most significant use of force majeure provisions in recent years was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when construction activity had come to a near standstill.
 
While the current situation is different, Jain said the sector is once again facing exceptional challenges due to global supply chain disruptions, rising input costs and delays in the availability of materials.
 
“These issues have affected developers across the board, from affordable housing to premium and luxury projects,” he said.
 
Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, managing director and CEO of Noida-based SS Group, said developers are now prioritising minimising disruptions, maintaining construction momentum and delivering projects on time while upholding customer trust.
 
   

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Topics :RERAReal Estate West Asia

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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