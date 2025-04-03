Residential sales in Q1 2025 see moderate growth of 2%: Knight Frank India

In Q1 2025 (January–March), primary residential sales in India reached 88,274 units, a 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase over Q1 2024, according to Knight Frank India.

While overall sales remained steady, performance varied across key markets. Five of the top eight Indian cities saw growth in sales, with Pune and Chennai leading with 20 per cent and 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in primary unit sales, respectively. Mumbai remained the largest residential market, recording its highest quarterly sales volume since Q1 2018, reaching 24,930 units — a 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, cities including the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata saw a decline in sales by 1 to 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Sales in Ahmedabad remained more or less unchanged.

The premium housing segment (Rs 1 crore and above) was the key market driver, accounting for 46 per cent of total sales, up from 40 per cent in Q1 2024. This segment saw a 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth, with 40,432 units sold in the first quarter.

Ultra-luxury homes (Rs 50 crore and above) recorded the highest Y-o-Y growth at 483 per cent, increasing from 29 units in Q1 2024 to 169 units in Q1 2025.

In contrast, sales in the sub-Rs 50 lakh category declined by 9 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting a shift in homebuyer preferences towards larger and more premium residences.

The supply of new units outpaced demand for the tenth consecutive quarter, with 96,309 units launched in Q1 2025, reflecting a 3 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Bengaluru saw the highest launch growth at 26 per cent Y-o-Y. Together, Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 44 per cent of all units launched during the quarter.

As of Q1 2025, the overall inventory in the market will need 5.9 quarters to be sold. However, the quarters to sell (QTS) level is higher at 7.3 quarters in the Rs 50 crore and above segment and significantly elevated at 18.1 quarters in the Rs 20–50 crore segment in Q3 2025.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “While some cities, like NCR and Bengaluru, saw a dip in sales due to a significant rise in prices, the top end of the market remains robust. The interplay between developers and homebuyers in this evolving landscape will shape market trends for the remainder of the year.”

Price levels continued a strong run across all markets in Y-o-Y terms. Sequentially, they grew steadily in all markets. Price levels in Bengaluru and NCR saw exceptional growth at 16 per cent and 12 per cent Y-o-Y as the focus intensified towards the development of premium, high-rise properties. Prices in Mumbai grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Office segment continues to thrive

On the other hand, India’s top eight office markets witnessed an unprecedented surge in transactions, reaching 28.2 million square feet (msf) in Q1 2025 — the highest ever recorded in a single quarter. This marks a 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth, surpassing the previous peak set in Q3 2024 by 48 per cent.

Bengaluru led the office market expansion in Q1 2025 by recording 12.7 msf in transactions and comprised 45 per cent of the total office space take-up.

The growth was led by space taken up by global capability centres, flex operators, third-party information technology services, and India-facing businesses.

The vacancy levels improved to 14.3 per cent, while rents also increased from 2 to 9 per cent across the markets.