Respiratory drug sales surge as pollution, monsoon drive higher demand

Sales of respiratory therapy drugs saw rapid growth in the last four months in the domestic market, driven by increased demand for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cough and cold subgroups, according to medical experts and industry insiders. In November, for example, respiratory drug sales grew by 7.6 per cent over October.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, while the therapy area was witnessing a drop in sales figures until June 2024, the onset of monsoon and the infection season led to a surge from July onwards. Sales in the respiratory therapy area were recorded at Rs 1,591 crore in January this year, before falling to Rs 989 crore in June 2024, and have since increased every month.

While the respiratory market only rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2024, the therapy area saw a 7.6 per cent growth over October.

Sales in the respiratory market reached Rs 1,638 crore in November 2024, up from Rs 1,522 crore recorded in October 2024, amid a surge in pollution-related illnesses last month. The higher numbers in November 2024 come as the month also saw a rise in pollution-related respiratory illnesses.

In October, the market grew by 6.2 per cent over September.

Commenting on the trend, Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, Pharmarack, said that the respiratory category is showing the normal seasonal trend, with anti-asthma and cough and cold being the major components of this segment.

“The uptake peaks during the monsoon season and gradually subsides post-winters. The trend may differ in different geographies based on the severity of the monsoon and winter seasons,” she added.

More From This Section

Among the respiratory segment, which contributes around 8 per cent to overall Indian pharma market (IPM) revenue, subgroups such as anti-asthma and COPD drugs, and cough and cold drugs drove overall sales growth with a 5 per cent and 11.3 per cent rise in sales, respectively, in November 2024.

Explaining this trend, Sandeep Nayar, principal director and head of department, chest and respiratory diseases, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that there has been an increase in the number as well as the severity of respiratory cases over the past few days due to pollution as well as the change in season.

“Many patients start taking medicines on their own to get symptomatic relief. If their symptoms worsen, they visit physicians who prescribe medicines, which also include anti-allergic and cough and cold medicines,” Nayar added.

According to various reports, major hospitals across north India witnessed an almost 50 per cent rise in respiratory and pulmonary outpatient department (OPD) patient visits.

Vikas Mittal, director-pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, added that for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma, the combination of high pollution levels and colder weather triggered flare-ups and exacerbations.

“This required more medical interventions and medication adjustments to manage the increased severity of symptoms,” Mittal said.