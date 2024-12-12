Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt announces formula for classifying green steel based on emissions

Govt announces formula for classifying green steel based on emissions

Steel produced with emissions below 1.6 tonnes per tonne of alloy would be classified as 'five-star green-rated steel', the cleanest of the three

steel, steel exports
This threshold limit for defining the categories will be reviewed every three years. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's steel ministry on Thursday announced a formula for defining 'green steel,' classifying it under three categories based on the quantity of carbon emissions per metric tonne of the alloy produced.
 
Steel produced with carbon dioxide emissions of less than 2.2 tonne per tonne of finished steel would be defined as "green steel," a ministry presentation released in New Delhi showed.
 
Steel produced with emissions below 1.6 tonnes per tonne of alloy would be classified as "five-star green-rated steel," the cleanest of the three.
 
Meanwhile, steel produced with emissions between 2 to 2.2 tonnes per tonne of the alloy will be classified as "three-star green-rated steel" - the least clean of the lot.
 
This threshold limit for defining the categories will be reviewed every three years, a government handout showed.
 
India, the world's biggest steel producer after China, has been working on a green steel policy in a bid to decarbonise procurement and production of the key construction material, amid a wider push towards cutting down greenhouse gas emissions.

More From This Section

Govt considering proposal to impose safeguard duty on steel imports

Noida Airport partners Mahindra Logistics Mobility for e-taxi service

Surge in finished steel imports sparks industry woes, policy dilemmas

InoxGFL enters solar manufacturing, first plant likely by early next year

MCA offers e-adjudication, e-consultation to boost stakeholder confidence

 
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set 2070 as the target for achieving net zero emissions.
 
The country is also considering mandating green steel for government projects, steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on the sidelines of an event.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Kejriwal announces monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women over 18 yrs if AAP wins

Modi govt's policies, corporate tax cuts failed to revive economy: Cong

News updates: Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

PSBs were UPA's ATM for cronies: FM Sitharaman hits out at Rahul Gandhi

EAM Jaishankar to meet UAE counterpart on Dec 12 for strategic dialogue

Topics :Narendra ModiChinaIndia Prime MinisterConstructionSteel imports

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story