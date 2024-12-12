Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Surge in finished steel imports sparks industry woes, policy dilemmas

Surge in finished steel imports sparks industry woes, policy dilemmas

It remains to be seen how the government charts out a path to address the competing concerns and resolve the matter

India's finished steel imports reached 5.768 million tonnes (MT) during April-October 2024, registering a 42.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth over the same period last year.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's finished steel imports reached 5.768 million tonnes (MT) during April-October 2024, registering a 42.1 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth over the same period last year.
 
This has led to concerns among large domestic steel producers and Indian steel associations, who have asked the government to protect their businesses. They demand that additional duties be imposed on cheap steel imports.
 
Recently, the steel ministry proposed a 25 per cent safeguard duty on the import of certain steel items into the country.
 
However, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) do not favor the proposed additional duties. They fear more duties would make their exports and domestic products uncompetitive, given that the local steel producers have hiked their steel prices. 
 
India's finished steel imports have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29 per cent from FY20 to FY24 and the country turned into a net importer of finished steel in FY24.

More From This Section

InoxGFL enters solar manufacturing, first plant likely by early next year

MCA offers e-adjudication, e-consultation to boost stakeholder confidence

Premium

After QSR, Bhartias and Jaipurias to battle it out in soft drink space

'Pressure' from India Inc to raise duties: Industry secretary Bhatia

Premium

Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

 
The finished steel imports reached 8.3 MT in FY24, up from 4.7 million tonnes during Covid-19. The possibility is that by the end of FY25, steel imports might hit the 10 MT mark.
 
China, South Korea and Japan have been the top exporters, comprising 78.6 per cent of the total finished steel imports in FY25.
 
Until FY23, South Korea was the largest exporter to India, followed by China and Japan. Since FY24, China has taken the lead, exporting 2.6 MT of finished steel to India in FY24 and 1.7 MT in the first seven months of FY25. Vietnam's share has increased from 1.27 per cent in FY20 to 8.86 per cent in FY24. While Nepal’s share rose to 1.44 per cent in FY24 from 0.09 per cent in FY20, Germany’s halved, and Indonesia’s plummeted from 6.86 per cent in FY20 to 1.13 per cent in FY24.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Wet blanket on further investment if imports not curbed: AM/NS India CEO

India's steel imports from China hit record high, latest data shows

Steel ministry proposes 25% safeguard duty on import of certain steel items

Steelmakers urge govt to impose temporary tax to check cheap imports

Govt working to address issues related to steel imports: Kumaraswamy

Topics :Steel importsMSMESteel Industry

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story