Retail space demand in Delhi-NCR jumps 25% in Jan-Jun 2025, shows CBRE data

Leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and high-streets across Delhi-NCR rose 25 per cent in the January-June period on better demand and higher new supply, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE data shows that the Delhi-NCR market saw leasing of 5 lakh sq ft retail spaces in January-June as compared to 4 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period.

Fashion and apparel segment was a major driver of demand in January-June 2025 with 35 per cent of the share in the total leasing across Delhi-NCR.

Homeware and departmental store took 30 per cent of the retail spaces.

CBRE data pertains to leasing in investment-grade shopping malls, high streets and standalone developments.