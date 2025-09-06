Home / Industry / News / Retail space demand in Delhi-NCR jumps 25% in Jan-Jun 2025, shows CBRE data

Real estate consultant CBRE data shows that the Delhi-NCR market saw leasing of 5 lakh sq ft retail spaces in January-June as compared to 4 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period

Real Estate, capital market
CBRE data pertains to leasing in investment-grade shopping malls, high streets and standalone developments. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and high-streets across Delhi-NCR rose 25 per cent in the January-June period on better demand and higher new supply, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE data shows that the Delhi-NCR market saw leasing of 5 lakh sq ft retail spaces in January-June as compared to 4 lakh sq ft in the year-ago period.

Fashion and apparel segment was a major driver of demand in January-June 2025 with 35 per cent of the share in the total leasing across Delhi-NCR.

Homeware and departmental store took 30 per cent of the retail spaces.

CBRE data pertains to leasing in investment-grade shopping malls, high streets and standalone developments.

Fresh supply of retail spaces in shopping malls only stood at 3 lakh sq ft during the first half of 2025 as compared to zero new supply in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Commenting on the trend, Ankit Sharma, SVP-Leasing at Elan Group, said, "Retail is no longer just about transactions, it is about creating vibrant destinations that connect communities, inspire engagement, and elevate everyday life."  Gurugram-based Elan Group has developed many retail real estate projects.

Gaurav Bansal, AVP and Head Leasing at Trehan Iris, said, "The strong momentum in retail leasing and supply during H1 reflects the sector's resilience and evolving consumer demand. With rising footfalls, robust spending patterns, and a preference for experience-led destinations, retailers are actively expanding their presence across prime and emerging markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

