Rajasthan allots land to RVUNL for solar parks in Jaisalmer, Bikaner

Under this landmark initiative, land allocation has been approved in Jaisalmer for various solar parks with a combined capacity of 26,400 megawatts (MW), a statement said on Saturday

solar panel, Surya Ghar Free Electricity
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
In a bid to promote clean energy production, the Government of Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the allocation of land to state enterprise Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) for the establishment of large-scale renewable energy-based production parks in Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts.

Under this landmark initiative, land allocation has been approved in Jaisalmer for various solar parks with a combined capacity of 26,400 megawatts (MW), a statement said on Saturday.

Similarly, the construction of solar parks with a combined 5,200 MW capacity has been approved in Bikaner, it said.

In line with the state's goals of sustainable development and energy security, these approvals represent a major step towards enhancing Rajasthan's leadership in the renewable energy sector, it said.

Commenting on this, the Chief Minister said this initiative will not only position Rajasthan as a front-runner in clean energy production but also generate substantial employment opportunities for local youth and contribute to India's commitment towards green energy transition.

The development of these solar parks is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Jaisalmer and Bikaner, it said, adding that this will also enhance clean power generation capacity, supporting India's renewable energy targets.

This will also boost regional economic growth by promoting infrastructure development and green industry investments, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajasthan governmentsolar power projectssolar energyBikaner

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

