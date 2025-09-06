Home / Industry / News / Industry body hails agri input GST cuts, seeks similar relief for seeds

Industry body hails agri input GST cuts, seeks similar relief for seeds

The move to cut GST on fertiliser raw materials, bio-pesticides, micronutrients and farm machinery will substantially lower input costs and create economic momentum, the industry body said

seed paddy
Currently, GST exemption on seeds denies the industry input tax credit (ITC) benefits on most inputs and services
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) on Saturday welcomed the GST Council's decision to slash rates on key agricultural inputs while urging similar relief for the seed sector.

The move to cut GST on fertiliser raw materials, bio-pesticides, micronutrients and farm machinery will substantially lower input costs and create economic momentum, the industry body said.

"This is a transformative step for Indian agriculture. The government has directly empowered farmers and strengthened the rural economy," said Ajai Rana, FSII Chairman and CEO of Savannah Seeds.

However, FSII flagged that similar reforms are overdue for the seed sector.

Currently, GST exemption on seeds denies the industry input tax credit (ITC) benefits on most inputs and services. Items like packaging, logistics, warehousing and chemical treatments attract standard GST rates, creating a higher tax burden on seeds versus other agri inputs with concessional rates.

The body urged the government to either fully exempt all seed production inputs currently attracting GST or bring seeds under the minimum GST slab. This would cut production costs, boost competitiveness and ensure affordable seed access for farmers.

"This reform will energise consumption across sectors. We're confident the government's progressive outlook will drive similar steps for the seed industry," Rana said in statement.

FSII said rationalised taxation and policy support for new technologies would provide impetus to India's farm sector while ensuring global competitiveness and food security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India faces research funding gap in tea sector, says industry body

Centre may introduce Bill in winter session to replace tobacco GST cess

Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

Premium

Chasing the semicon dream: Trip to Taiwan to woo chip foundries

Premium

If OEMs pass on benefits, freight costs may go down: Transporters

Topics :Goods and Services TaxGST RevampGST2.0seedsSeed industry

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story