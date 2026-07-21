Rethink on safe harbour rules for AI models and tools on the cards

Among other key points being discussed for the proposed AI law are broader provisions for regulating synthetic media, a consent mechanism for data used by frontier AI tools and models, and ownership of data processed by these large and small language models (LLMS and SLMs), the sources said.
Earlier this year, the government formed a 10-member AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG) chaired by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) Ashwini Vaishnaw, as well as a sub-committee under AIGEG called the Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC).
The TPEC, chaired by Meity Secretary S Krishnan, counts B Ravindran of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Rajat Moona, the director of IIT, Gandhinagar, representatives from industry bodies such as Nasscom, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), and the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) as members.