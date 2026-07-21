CCI rejects antitrust complaint against Jindal Stainless over supply deals

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday dismissed allegations that Jindal Stainless Limited entered into anti-competitive exclusive supply agreements with Indonesian companies and nickel producers. The matter was brought to CCI by an unnamed Indian stainless-steel manufacturer engaged in the downstream production and trade of stainless-steel products, whose identity the Commission kept confidential. The informant alleged that Jindal Stainless had secured exclusive arrangements with the Indonesian suppliers for stainless-steel slabs and hot-rolled coil rich in nickel, thereby, depriving rival Indian manufacturers of a critical input. The informant highlighted that since India does not possess indigenous nickel reserves, the domestic stainless-steel industry is substantially reliant on imports, particularly since Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed nickel ore in 2020.

The complaint also alleged that Jindal Stainless’s dealership programme "Jindal Saathi," operated through memoranda of understanding (MoUs), locked distributors into sourcing predominantly from the company. The antitrust watchdog in its order noted that no evidence was produced to show that any competing manufacturer suffered production constraints, reduced output, market exit or any other competitive disadvantage attributable to restricted access to such inputs. On the upstream market, the Commission held that Jindal Stainless does not appear to hold a dominant position, noting the presence of multiple domestic and international suppliers, including several Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified overseas manufacturers. The Commission accepted that Jindal Stainless appears, prima facie, to occupy a dominant position in the downstream market for cold-rolled stainless steel (CRSS), citing its scale, economic strength and vertical integration, but found no evidence of abuse of such position.