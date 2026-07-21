India charts its own high-speed rail path beyond Japanese Shinkansen

The crux of the issue is whether the Indian tracks could handle the demands of the E10 trains, which are the latest-generation train sets, even for Japan. The full range of these trains will go into commercial operation only by 2030. Shinkansen trains are electric multiple units, offering fast acceleration, deceleration and reduced damage to the track because of the use of lighter vehicles compared to locomotives or power cars. At meetings with Rail Bhawan, executives from Japanese Railways have emphasised this issue. Tokyo has emphasised that while they are deeply committed to the development of the high speed trains, they would want their Indian counterparts to also recognise their concerns.