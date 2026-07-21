India charts its own high-speed rail path beyond Japanese Shinkansen

However, India has also decided that it will operate only semi-high-speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, as well as the seven more such corridors to be developed soon. These will not be the much-touted bullet trains or, as they are more properly known, the Shinkansen network.
As for the signalling issue, Indian officials reiterated that the equipment has already been ordered in line with international specifications and construction is progressing steadily. India, it is learnt, is deploying the European Train Control System, which is a modern, radio-based digital signalling architecture. “The radio-based system represents a significant upgrade over legacy Second World War-era coaxial copper cable systems, which suffer from signal leakage and are highly vulnerable to localised copper cable theft,” a Railway Ministry source said.