Independence Day 2024: Banks shut today; here's full August holiday list

Independence Day 2024: Banks shut today; here's full August holiday list

In addition to the banking sector, the Indian stock market is also observing a full-day closure today on account of India's 78th Independence Day

Independence Day

An illuminated view of the India Gate ahead of 78th Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks across India will remain closed today, August 15, in observance of the country's 78th Independence Day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) annual bank holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks will be shut in all cities.

However, do note that despite the closure of physical branches, digital banking services will remain operational. Customers can still access internet banking, mobile banking, NEFT, RTGS, and other digital platforms without any interruption. ATMs across the country will also be functional, allowing customers to perform routine transactions such as cash withdrawals and balance inquiries.
Upcoming bank holidays in August

Looking ahead, banks will observe several more holidays throughout the remainder of August, with six additional days of closures planned in various regions. These include:

August 18 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
August 19 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur; banks will be closed in states like Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

August 20 (Tuesday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi; banks will be shut in Kerala.
August 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, a regular holiday.
August 25 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
August 26 (Monday): Janmashtami; banks will be closed in multiple states, including Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and others.

Stock market operations

In addition to the banking sector, the Indian stock market is also observing a full-day closure today. Trading across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and the commodity markets, is suspended. This includes both the morning and evening sessions for the Commodity Derivatives Segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), as well as trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX).

Topics : Independence Day Personal Finance Banks

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

