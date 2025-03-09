Roshni Nadar now third richest Indian; Ambani, Adani retain top spots

With the recent transfer of a 47 per cent stake from her father, Shiv Nadar, founder of the HCL Group, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has become the largest shareholder in the company and the third-richest Indian, according to Bloomberg Billionaires data.

As part of succession planning, Nadar gifted 47 per cent of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi, the promoter entities, to his daughter. Once the gift deed transfer is completed, she will gain majority control over HCL Corp and Vama, making her the largest shareholder in HCL Infosystems and HCLTech.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires – India list, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian with a net worth of $88.1 billion, followed by Gautam Adani at $68.9 billion. Shiv Nadar was previously ranked third at $35.9 billion before transferring his stake to Malhotra.

Additionally, Malhotra will acquire voting rights over the 12.94 per cent stake held by Vama Delhi and 49.94 per cent held by HCL Corp in HCL Infosystems.

Currently, Vama Sundari Investment holds a 44.71 per cent stake in HCLTech, valued at ₹186,782 crore.

Among BSE IT companies, Vama Delhi has the second-highest valued promoter stake and ranks ninth among the Top 30 midcap companies by valuation.

Malhotra, who has been the chairperson of HCLTech since 2020, took over the role from her father. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.