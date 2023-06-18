Home / Industry / News / Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin discusses energy industry prospects at Energy panel

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin discusses energy industry prospects at Energy panel

An Energy Panel was held as part of the XXVI St Petersburg International Economic Forum and Rosneft's Chief Executive Director Igor Sechin gave the keynote speech at the event.

IANS St. Petersburg
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin discusses energy industry prospects at Energy panel

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Energy Panel was held as part of the XXVI St Petersburg International Economic Forum and Rosneft's Chief Executive Director Igor Sechin gave the keynote speech at the event.

In his report "Sodom and Gomorrah in the Energy Market: God's Wrath or Organized Chaos? Save Yourself if You Can", he presented an analysis of the energy transition and climate changes. He paid special attention to the volatility of the global financial and economic systems, the US banking crisis, and the declining role of dollar as a reserve currency.

Sechin also presented a roadmap for improving the efficiency of the Russian energy sector in the face of unprecedented external challenges.

The event was attended by CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang; Managing Director of ValPro India, Govinda Kottis Satish; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ICEF (Innovation for Cool Earth Forum), a non-profit low-carbon technology initiative of the Japanese government; Executive Director of the International Energy Agency from 2007 to 2011 Nobuo Tanaka; President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf; Vice President of China and Asia Pacific's leading university, Tsinghua University, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Jiang Peixue; Chairman and CEO of Oil & Petroleum Holding International Resources (OPHIR) Pedro A. Aquino Jr.; Martin Wiewiorowski and CEO and Managing Director of Kenya National Petroleum Corporation Leparan Gideon ole Morinthat.

The Energy Panel was attended by a delegation from Venezuela, led by the Head of the Central Bank, as well as representative delegations from China, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Nicaragua, and Brazil.

Also present were Laureano and Daniel, the sons of the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

The Energy Panel was moderated by Alexander Dynkin, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and President of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences

--IANS

san/fd

Also Read

Big Russia presence in India Energy Summit indicates stronger ties

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Cost of India's internet shutdowns in 2023 already exceeds 2022 levels

Petrol, diesel sales fall in June as monsoon sets in, industry data shows

K'taka industry body calls for shutdown on June 22 against tariff hike

May textile exports dip over 12% as demand from Europe, US declines

Peak power demand in June may not touch 229GW mark due to unseasonal rains

Topics :energy industryworld economy

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story